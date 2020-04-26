Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 1,199 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.