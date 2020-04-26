Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

