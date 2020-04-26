BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

