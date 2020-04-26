Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Shares of PYPL opened at $120.18 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.