Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

