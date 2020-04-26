Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 2,170 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

