Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 16,627 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VTI stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

