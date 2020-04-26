Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $26,549.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,549.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,641 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $37.30 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

