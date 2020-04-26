Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $37.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

