Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,640 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

