Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. AnaptysBio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

