Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,728 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Financial Institutions worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $265.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

