Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

