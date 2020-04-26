Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBA opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

