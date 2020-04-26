Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Chase worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chase by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chase by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCF opened at $86.24 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

