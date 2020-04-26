Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MSBI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSBI. DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.