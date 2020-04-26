Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of GD opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

