Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 303 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

