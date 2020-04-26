BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.