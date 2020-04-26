BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $122.19 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.