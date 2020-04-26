Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $30,000 Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

NYSE UTX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

