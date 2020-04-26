Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $84.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

