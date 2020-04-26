Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,131 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3,023.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

