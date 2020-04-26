Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,351,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 880,943 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 138.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

