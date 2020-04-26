iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.