Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX opened at $63.43 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

