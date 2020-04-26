Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average of $294.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

