iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 345,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,292,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 195,297 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

