Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

