iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

