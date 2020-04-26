Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $910,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

