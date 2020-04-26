Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

