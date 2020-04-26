6,819 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.1% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

