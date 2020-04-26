Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

