Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

