Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.