Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $328.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.