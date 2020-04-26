Clarius Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

