BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 240.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

