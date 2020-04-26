Brightworth Sells 274 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brightworth trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.01 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.