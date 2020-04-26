Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $67.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

