iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 458.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,367 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.