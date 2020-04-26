Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of ED stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.