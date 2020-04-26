Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,317.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

