BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 479 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

