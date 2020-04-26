British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,060 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $457,278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $93.29 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.