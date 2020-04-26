Brightworth Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brightworth decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.