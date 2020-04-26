Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys 675 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

