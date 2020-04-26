Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $43.10 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

