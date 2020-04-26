Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

